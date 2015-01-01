|
Dean L, Butler A, Cuddigan J. J. Am. Psychiatr. Nurs. Assoc. 2021; 27(3): 189-202.
BACKGROUND: When compared with all other health care professions, the psychiatric nursing profession has the highest prevalence of workplace violence. The effects of workplace violence can be psychologically and physically devastating. Supportive resources are not always available or fully utilized when available. Aims: The purpose of this study is to explore the true impact of workplace violence toward psychiatric mental health nurses, as well as their personal perspectives on the types of supportive resources necessary for future implementation. Additionally, this study strives to identify the facilitators and barriers to acquiring supportive resources.
nurses; interventions; workplace violence; nurses with PTSD; patient violence nurses; psychiatric mental health nurses; violence toward providers; work-related PTSD