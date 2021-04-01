Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Arm wrestling is common sport amongst amateur enthusiasts. Multiple injuries are described as a result of the sport. The authors present a narrative review of the common injuries associated with the sport.



DESIGN: Systematic review with a critical appraisal of the literature and a narrative review of the injuries associated with arm wrestling. DATA SOURCES: Seven electronic databases were systematically searched using medical subject headings (MeSH) terms as follows. Arm wrestling, Indian Wrestling, Fractures, Injury, Ligament Injury with Boolean search terms "AND". An extensive review of orthopaedic textbooks was also performed. ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR SELECTING STUDIES: Inclusion criteria were publications which included patients who suffered bony or soft tissue injuries as a result of arm wrestling published in English language.



RESULTS: A total of 152 patients was seen across all studies. Spiral fractures of the distal third of the humerus are by far the most common injury reported in the setting of arm wrestling. The humerus fails due torsional and bending stresses. 23% were complicated by medial butterfly fragment and the incidence of radial nerve palsy was 23%. Fracture patterns differ in the skeletally immature arm wrestler, who show an increased incidence of medial humeral epicondyle fractures. We also report on the atypical fracture and soft tissue injury patterns that present.

