Abstract

BACKGROUND: Black widow spiders are distributed worldwide and, although rarely fatal, account for significant morbidity. Diagnosis can be challenging, and children are at risk of increased morbidity due to their small size. CASE REPORT: We present a case of a 3-year-old boy who was brought to our emergency department because of sudden ear pain followed by labored breathing, abdominal pain, refusal or inability to speak, and grunting respirations. A black widow spider bite was suspected based on additional history obtained, and the spider was found in his helmet, confirming the diagnosis. The patient had progressive respiratory distress and somnolence and was intubated and transferred to a local pediatric intensive care unit. Antivenom was not initially available and eventually declined by the family. The child received supportive care and recovered after several days. Why Should an Emergency Physician Be Aware of This? This case illustrates the potentially deadly effects a black widow envenomation could cause in a child, and that bite location can affect the constellation of symptoms. It is a reminder that toxins, including that of the black widow spider, should be on the differential for acute abdominal pain, especially with autonomic features.

