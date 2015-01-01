SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Izaki Y. J. Med. Invest. 2021; 68(1.2): 22-28.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, University of Tokushima School of Medicine)

DOI

10.2152/jmi.68.22

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Depression often first develops during adolescence, with its rate sharply increasing after puberty and often running a chronic, recurring course thereafter. The development of depression is associated with difficulties in the lives of adolescents and their families, reduced academic achievement, suicide, and increased socio-economic disadvantage in adulthood. Earlier and more effective interventions for depression in adolescents are required. This review describes the updated etiology and clinical features of adolescent depression, and focuses on appropriate therapeutic strategies to adopt in clinical practice. J. Med. Invest. 68 : 22-28, February, 2021.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; intervention; vulnerability; adolescence

