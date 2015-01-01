Abstract

OBJECTIVE : The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between peritraumatic reactions, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, and pain in people injured in train disasters.



METHODS : The participants were injured in a train crash in Japan that left more than 100 dead. There were 218 participants in the analysis, with a mean age of 37.50 ± 14.67 years. Peritraumatic reactions were assessed using the Peritraumatic Distress Inventory. PTSD symptoms were evaluated using the Impact of Event Scale-Revised Japanese-language version. Pain was measured using the Visual Analog Scale.



RESULTS : Peritraumatic reactions did not directly affect PTSD symptoms but were found to be associated via latent variables. Regarding pain and PTSD symptoms, intrusive memories were more associated with pain than other symptoms were. There was an associative path from intrusion to pain, but no such path from pain to intrusion.



CONCLUSIONS : Our results suggest that a therapeutic approach to intrusion may be effective in ameliorating the pain caused by injury. Future research should examine integrated treatment approaches for both PTSD and pain, rather than just for aspects of PTSD. J. Med. Invest. 68 : 85-89, February, 2021.

