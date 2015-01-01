Abstract

Personality disorder is associated with increased risk of suicidal behavior. The authors aimed to investigate the association between number of personality disorder traits and suicidality risk following sudden bereavement. A secondary analysis of cross-sectional data on 3,167 young adults in the United Kingdom who had experienced sudden bereavement investigated the association between number of traits (measured using a standardized screening instrument) and postbereavement suicide attempt and suicidal ideation. Using multivariable logistic regression, the authors found a linear relationship between number of traits and suicide attempt (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.36, 95% CI [1.23, 1.49]) and suicidal ideation (AOR = 1.31, 95% CI [1.25, 1.38]) following bereavement. This represented an increase in odds by 36% and 31%, respectively, for each additional personality trait. The authors suggest that individuals with a greater number of traits suggestive of a personality disorder diagnosis are at increased risk of suicidality after a negative life event.

