Robin M, Douniol M, Pham-Scottez A, Gicquel L, Delvenne V, Nezelof S, Speranza M, Falissard B, Silva J, Corcos M. J. Personal. Disord. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Guilford Publications)
Within the European Research Network on BPD (EURNET-BPD; n = 85 BPD adolescents, n = 84 healthy controls, aged 13-19), this study explored the combination of three types of adversity-maltreatment, stressful life events (early separation from parents, parental suicide attempt, parental chronic disease) and parental bonding-as predictors of BPD, on a criteria-based approach.
Language: en
adolescents; maltreatment; borderline personality disorder; parental bonding; stressful life events