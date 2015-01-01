Abstract

BACKGROUND: Iran will face the "aging Tsunami" phenomenon by the 2040s. Therefore, paying attention to the elderly's driving to maintain and promote their independence and quality of life on the one hand and paying attention to the dangers of driving by the elderly for road safety will be important. The purpose of this research was to determine the components of driving competency in the elderly.



METHODS: The research has employed a scoping review. To this end, searches of scientific databases were conducted using keywords between 1990 and 2019. The process of selecting the documentation was-based on the PRISMA chart.



RESULTS: In the first phase, 2769 records were found, and finally, 37 records met the inclusion criteria set for this study. The results indicated that 18 components were extracted that were classified into seven main categories including cognitive, sensory, motor, mental functions, and medications, diseases, and driving history.



CONCLUSION: Sensory, motor, and cognitive abilities are the most important components of elderly safe driving. Therefore, as age increases, chronic disease, multiple drug use, and subsequent problems increase. This can affect the ability to drive safely and can cause traffic injuries. Therefore, it is recommended to use the results of this research to design a suitable tool and model for assessing driving competency in the elderly.

