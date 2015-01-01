|
Citation
|
Bahrampouri S, Khankeh HR, Hosseini SA, Mehmandar M, Ebadi A. Med. J. Islam. Repub. Iran 2021; 35: 2.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33996653
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Iran will face the "aging Tsunami" phenomenon by the 2040s. Therefore, paying attention to the elderly's driving to maintain and promote their independence and quality of life on the one hand and paying attention to the dangers of driving by the elderly for road safety will be important. The purpose of this research was to determine the components of driving competency in the elderly.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Elderly; Traffic crashes; Automobile driving; Automobile driver examinations; Driving competency; Geriatric assessment; Licensure; Safe driving