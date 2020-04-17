|
Garrigan H, Hamati J, Lalakia P, Frasso R, Salzman B, Hyman L. Ophthalmic. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE: Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of irreversible blindness, increases fall risk through impaired central vision. Falls place an enormous economic burden on healthcare systems. We hypothesized that AMD treatments may reduce patients' falls risk. This systematic review (ID #: 172623) synthesized the current understanding of wet and dry AMD treatments' impact on patient falls and mobility, connecting these two public health issues.
falls; Age-related macular degeneration; anti-VEGF; mobility; photocoagulation