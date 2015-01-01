Abstract

Within their first year, a number of infants present for medical evaluation because of unexplained changes in color, tone, breathing, or level of responsiveness. This broad collection of symptoms has an accordingly large differential diagnosis that includes both brief resolved unexplained event (BRUE) and child maltreatment. The overlap between clinical presentation for BRUE and maltreatment can present a diagnostic challenge - especially given the significant consequences for infants and families for diagnostic error at that juncture. In this review, we provide overviews of the presenting features and findings in cases of BRUE and child maltreatment with a focus on areas of overlap and differentiation.

Language: en