Mankad K, Sidpra J, Oates AJ, Calder A, Offiah AC, Choudhary A. Pediatr. Radiol. 2021; 51(6): 872-875.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00247-020-04917-5

Abusive head trauma (AHT) is the leading cause of death from child abuse in children younger than 5 years. It is well documented that the infant contacts of children presenting with suspected AHT are at an increased risk of abuse when compared to the general infant population. Despite this association, a paucity of literature stratifies this risk and translates it to the clinic such that this high-risk group is stringently screened for abusive injuries. In this light, the authors propose a standardised screening method for all contact children of the index case and call for further consensus on the subject.


Children; Child abuse; Abusive head trauma; Infants; Screening; Siblings

