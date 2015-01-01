Abstract

Evaluating and managing children with suspected physical abuse is challenging. Few single injuries are pathognomonic for abuse and, as a result, child abuse is easily missed. As such, a healthy bit of skepticism is needed to recognize and protect abused children. The medical history and clinical presentation should guide evaluation. Medical providers must consider the differential diagnosis, epidemiology of injuries, and child development to inform the assessment. In this review, we address evidence-based recommendations to inform child physical abuse evaluations. We also discuss the role of medical providers in communicating with families, mandated reporting and interpreting medical information for investigative agencies and other non-medical colleagues entrusted with protecting children.

