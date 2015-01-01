SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bennett CE, Christian CW. Pediatr. Radiol. 2021; 51(6): 853-860.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00247-020-04864-1

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Evaluating and managing children with suspected physical abuse is challenging. Few single injuries are pathognomonic for abuse and, as a result, child abuse is easily missed. As such, a healthy bit of skepticism is needed to recognize and protect abused children. The medical history and clinical presentation should guide evaluation. Medical providers must consider the differential diagnosis, epidemiology of injuries, and child development to inform the assessment. In this review, we address evidence-based recommendations to inform child physical abuse evaluations. We also discuss the role of medical providers in communicating with families, mandated reporting and interpreting medical information for investigative agencies and other non-medical colleagues entrusted with protecting children.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Child abuse; Child protective services; Clinical evaluation; Physical abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print