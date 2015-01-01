SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Biswas A, Shroff MM. Pediatr. Radiol. 2021; 51(6): 876-882.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00247-020-04844-5

unavailable

Canada has come a long way since Dr. C. Henry Kempe first described battered-child syndrome in 1962. The year 1999 was crucial in Canada's battle against shaken baby syndrome/abusive head trauma (SBS/AHT), when the first national conference on the topic was held in Saskatoon. This was followed by the issuance of a national statement and multidisciplinary guidelines, recently updated in 2020. Incidence of AHT in Canada is similar to that found in population-based studies from Switzerland and New Zealand. The mainstay of prevention of AHT in Canada is education of parents and caregivers with respect to their response to infant crying. Population-based data for global incidence of AHT are lacking, largely because of social and cultural differences contributing to poor understanding of AHT as a medico-legal entity. India faces a distinct challenge in the battle against female feticide and infanticide.


Language: en

Canada; Children; Prevention; Incidence; Child abuse; Abusive head trauma; Radiology; Female feticide; Global

