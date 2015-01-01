|
Strouse PJ, Perez-Rossello JM, Moreno JA. Pediatr. Radiol. 2021; 51(6): 1065-1069.
The radiology report in a case of suspected child abuse is both a medical and a legal document. Such reports should be thorough, specific, well-constructed and without error. Structured templates and standardized reporting contribute to completeness, consistency and communication. Here, the authors discuss common reporting errors. Radiologists should be prepared that the radiology report in a case of suspected child abuse is likely to be used in court.
Children; Child abuse; Reporting; Radiology; Court; Standardized report; Structured report