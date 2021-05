Abstract

There are sparse case reports of olanzapine-induced manic or hypomanic symptoms. There are limited to no case reports of olanzapine-induced aggression, apart from some cases of agitation noted after the ingestion of olanzapine ranging from 30 mg to 840 mg.



Case Report



We describe the case of a 29-year-old black woman who presented to our inpatient psychiatric facility for manic-like symptoms including pressured speech, flight of ideas, sexual preoccupations, and self-reported euphoria. She was also observed to be responding to internal stimuli and had gross disorganization in behavior. To target the symptoms of mania and psychosis, she was initiated on risperidone (up to 6 mg daily) and lithium (up to 900 mg twice daily). However, after 2 weeks, the patient remained delusional and disorganized...

