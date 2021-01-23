|
Shah K, Tankersley W, Mekala H. Prim. Care Companion CNS Disord. 2021; 23(1).
OBJECTIVE: To understand and highlight the current issues, emerging trends, and regulations of kratom in the United States. DATA SOURCES: PubMed and PubMed Central of the National Library of Medicine, MEDLINE, PsycINFO, and ClinicalTrials.gov databases were utilized. STUDY SELECTION: Studies published between January 1, 2000, and June 30, 2020, were accessed by using the MeSH term mitragyna in the context of toxicity, safety, and legislation and jurisprudence. DATA EXTRACTION: The final qualitative synthesis included 11 studies by following Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses Statement guidelines.
Language: en