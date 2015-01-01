|
Betka AA, Bergren MD, Rowen JL. Public Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
BACKGROUND: Disasters happen in all communities and negatively impact the health and safety of populations if not well managed. Rural health organizations face greater challenges when implementing emergency preparedness policies and need unique resources to help ensure the health of their communities. The purpose of this article is to describe the development and evaluation of an agricultural simulation scenario designed for rural health organizations.
disaster response; emergency preparedness; rural health