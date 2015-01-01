|
Citation
Osteen PJ, Ohme K, Morris RC, Arciniegas J, Frey JJ, Woods MK, Forsman RL. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Law Enforcement Officers' (LEO) interactions with people facing mental health crises have risen exponentially since the era of deinstitutionalization. On average, about 10% of the individuals law enforcement interacts with daily have mental health challenges. Several factors influence the outcome of these interactions, not least of which is an officer's role as a gatekeeper as well as their training related to people with mental health challenges. We hypothesized that participating in the online QPR Training for Law Enforcement Officers would be associated with improved knowledge about suicide, attitudes to suicide and suicide intervention, and self-efficacy. Additionally, we hypothesized that these outcomes would be associated with greater use of intervention skills when encountering individuals at risk for suicide in the community.
Language: en
Keywords
training; suicide; law enforcement; gatekeeper