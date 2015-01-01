|
Yip PSF, Yeung CY, Chen YC, Lai CCS, Wong CLH. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
INTRODUCTION: In 2002, a suicide prevention program for visitors was implemented in Cheung Chau, an offshore island with 21,000 residents and many visitors. This research revisited the intervention and evaluated its long-term effectiveness. Insights are provided into implementing a sustainable intervention.
Language: en
program evaluation; suicide prevention; community-based prevention program; program sustainability