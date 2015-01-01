Abstract

The ability to properly receive information and respond to stimuli is a prerequisite for road safety. The aim of this study was to determine the changes in oculomotor activity under conditions of increasing cognitive load depending on personality traits in older drivers (65 years and above). We assessed 44 male active drivers (M = 69, SD = 8.1) in a road traffic simulator in the dual-task paradigm: n-back reaction test (central task) and memory test (peripheral task). During the test in the simulator, oculomotor activity was recorded. Drivers' personality traits were determined using the EPQ-R questionnaire. With the increase of cognitive load in drivers with high levels of neuroticism and extraversion, the time of saccades and fixation significantly increased. The decrease in the effectiveness of visual attention shifting in older drivers intensified as the difficulty of performing tasks increased and manifested itself in longer saccade and fixation times. A higher level of neuroticism and the resulting stress and emotional tension can translate into a greater tendency to make mistakes in older drivers.

