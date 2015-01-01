Abstract

Although local government staff are crucial in post-quake reconstruction, their long-term psychological and professional consequences remain unclear. This longitudinal study investigated changes of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and professional burnout over seven years, and their underlying relationship. The study assessed 250 staff at one year (T(1y)) after the earthquake, and 162 (64.8 %) were followed up at seven years (T(7y)). PTSD and professional burnout were assessed with the Short Screening Scale for DSM-IV PTSD and the burnout subscale of Professional Quality of Life Scale (ProQOL), respectively, at both time points. Longitudinal changes in PTSD and burnout were examined and cross-lagged panel analyses were conducted to test the relationship between PTSD and burnout. The rates of positive cases of PTSD screening were 23.2 % at T(1y) and 11.1 % at T(7y). The percentages of moderate burnout were 61.7 % at T(1y) and 23.5 % at T(7y). Scores of PTSD (z = -5.70, p < 0.001) and burnout (t = 10.07, p < 0.001) from T(1y) to T(7y) decreased. The cross-lagged analysis indicated that burnout at T(1y) predicted PTSD at T(7y) (β = 0.19, p = 0.025). In conclusion, the Wenchuan earthquake has long-lasting negative effects on local government staff, although they can recover over time. Interventions to reduce professional burnout after disaster may does be beneficial to decrease the risk of PTSD in the long run.

