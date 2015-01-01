Abstract

People of Haitian descent in the Dominican Republic are at high risk of violence, including interpersonal violence, and experience multiple levels of structural oppression. However, limited research exists specifically about women of Haitian descent in this context, who are at unique risk for violence and marginalization given intersectional oppression related to antiblackness, xenophobia, and misogyny. It is unclear what resources and supports exist for women of Haitian descent living in the Dominican Republic, and whether women can effectively meet their needs through available supports. This study analyzed 25 life history interviews to understand help-seeking patterns to address self-defined needs among women of Haitian descent. Analysis focused on narratives of interpersonal violence, as most research on this issue focuses on experiences of women in the global north. Thematic analysis demonstrated that women navigate a variety of informal supports, primarily with other women in their kinship networks, to address different needs, including material, emotional, and interpersonal-but primarily to address needs related to pregnancy and childcare, interpersonal violence, and housing. Women also sought help from male family members and formal institutions, though less frequently compared to help-seeking from other women. Outcomes of help-seeking, including who provided effective help, conditions of support, and negative reactions varied. Implications of women's patterns of help-seeking in this context, and how they compare to patterns within the larger help-seeking literature are discussed.

