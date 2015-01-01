Abstract

Existing studies show a mixed relationship between intimate partner violence (IPV) and contraceptive use. This study assesses the association between women's exposure to IPV and contraceptive use in India. Furthermore, we aim to determine whether husband's controlling behaviors play a moderating role in the IPV-contraception link. We used nationally representative data from the recent round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4), conducted in 2015-2016. In this study, the use of contraceptives is the outcome variable, categorized into three groups: no/traditional methods, modern methods, and female sterilization. Women's exposure to IPV in the past year is the key exposure of interest. Socio-economic and demographic variables were used as covariates. Multinomial logistic regression models were performed to examine the association between women's exposure to IPV and contraceptive use. Of the total participants (N = 58,891), approximately one in every four women (24.1%) experienced any form of IPV in the past year. Slightly over half (50.8%) reported using either traditional methods of contraception or no contraceptive at all. About 14% of the respondents were using modern methods of contraception and 34.9% had undergone sterilization. After controlling for confounding factors, women who experienced IPV were 8% (95% CI [.87,.99]) less likely to report using modern contraceptives than those who did not face any IPV. Conversely, women who faced IPV were 14% (95% CI [1.09, 1.20]) more likely to undergo sterilization. Furthermore, women who experienced any form of IPV and whose husbands endorse controlling attitudes were 12% (95% CI [.81,.95]) less likely to report using modern contraceptives and 11% (95% CI [1.04, 1.17]) more likely to undergo sterilization. Interventions should be made to prevent violence against women that would increase their ability to choose appropriate contraception methods to avoid unintended pregnancies.

Language: en