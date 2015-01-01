|
Citation
|
Dalton A, Henry D, Blackstone S, Passuth J, Gutowski K, Birchfield H, Peterson B. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Dalton, A., Henry, D., Blackstone, S., Passuth, J., Gutowski, K., Birchfield, H., & Peterson, B. (2020). Does the Presence of a Physical Disability Affect Classification of Sexual Assault? Journal of Interpersonal Violence. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1177/0886260521997951
Language: en