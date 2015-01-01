SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dalton A, Henry D, Blackstone S, Passuth J, Gutowski K, Birchfield H, Peterson B. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08862605211020575

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Dalton, A., Henry, D., Blackstone, S., Passuth, J., Gutowski, K., Birchfield, H., & Peterson, B. (2020). Does the Presence of a Physical Disability Affect Classification of Sexual Assault? Journal of Interpersonal Violence. Advance online publication. https://doi.org/10.1177/0886260521997951

In the above-mentioned article, one of the authors was omitted in the final published version. The correct list of authors is:

This has now been corrected in the online version of the paper.

[Karlie Gutowski's name has been added to the article in the SafetyLit database.]


Language: en
