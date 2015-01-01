Abstract

Belongingness is a basic human need. The violation of this need has been described in numerous studies on intimate partner violence (IPV). However, it has not been conceptually defined. Therefore, this study aimed to develop and analyze the concept of social abuse in intimate partner relationships. A hybrid model of concept analysis was used for this study consisting of three phases: theoretical, fieldwork, and analytic. In the theoretical phase, a systematic literature review was performed to obtain a working definition of social abuse. In total, 20 articles that met the inclusion criteria were included in the analysis. The findings from the theoretical phase were refined and confirmed by qualitative data collected from the fieldwork phase. In the analytical phase, four attributes of social abuse emerged: cutting off the victim's social relations, limiting the victim's social engagement, interfering with the victim's social relations, and closely watching the victim's social interactions. Possessiveness, escalating suspicion, allegations of infidelity, and fear that the victim will leave were identified as antecedents of social abuse in perpetrators. Additionally, the experience of social abuse had negative consequences on victims' social relationships, mental health, and help-seeking behaviors. This study extends the theoretical framework of IPV and implies a strong need to educate victims and their social acquaintances on social abuse.

Language: en