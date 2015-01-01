|
Crivatu IM, Horvath MAH, Massey K. Trauma Violence Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
AIM: Supporting clients who have experienced trauma can lead to trauma symptoms in those working with them; workers in the sexual violence field are at heightened risks of these. This article collated and critically appraised papers, published from 2017 onward, in the area of people assisting victims of sexual violence. It explores the impacts and effects the work has on them, their coping and self-care mechanisms, and organizational support offered to them.
Language: en
burnout; vicarious trauma; sexual violence; review; compassion fatigue; practitioner; professional