Abstract

The aim of this study was to analyze the results of 9 years of trauma care and data collection in a level 1 urban trauma center in Northern Italy. Overall, 6065 patients have been included in the study; the number of patients managed yearly has doubled between 2011 and 2019. This rise mostly involved patients with injury severity score (ISS) < 16. Most injuries (94%) were blunt. Road traffic accidents, especially involving motorcycles, were the most common cause of injury. Self-inflicted injuries were responsible for less than 5% of trauma but they were severe in 56% of cases. The median age was 38 and it remained constant over the years; 43% of patients had 14-39 years of age. Different characteristics and patterns of injury were observed for each age group and gender. Males were more likely to be injured in the central years of life while females presented a trimodal pattern in the age distribution. Young adults (14-39 years old) were overall at higher risk of self-harm. Overall mortality was equal to 5.2%. Most deceased were male and ≥ 65 years of age.

