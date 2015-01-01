Abstract

Background and objective: Damages to the oromaxillofacial region, if not diagnosed and treated in a timely manner, will cause permanent, serious clinical problems because of the characteristics of this anatomical region. Accordingly, the present study was performed on a 5-year investigation of epidemiology of oromaxillofacial fractures in patients admitted to Shahid Madani Hospital, Karaj, Iran.



Material And Methods: In this descriptive cross-sectional study, 235 medical files of patients with damages to the oromaxillofacial region available in the archive of Shahid Madani Hospital, Karaj from 2013 to 2018 were chosen as census and examined. Demographic variables including site and cause of fracture were recorded for each patient on information forms. The collected data were analyzed by SPSS 17 software and presented as descriptive statistics.



Results: In this study, out of 235 patients with oromaxillofacial fractures, 178 (75.7%) were male and 97 (41.3%) were female, respectively. The mean age of the patients was 30.96 ± 14.91 years. The main affected anatomical regions were as follows: Mandible 269 cases (49.17%), maxilla 117 cases (21.39%), and cheekbone 51 cases (9.32%). Accidents occurring with motor vehicles was the main cause of these fractures in 132 patients (56.2%).



Conclusion: The results of the present study indicated that the fractures of oromaxillofacial regions were more common in men, young people, and middle-aged individuals, and mostly occurred in the mandible, maxilla, and cheekbone, with the main cause of these fractures being accidents happening with motor vehicles.

