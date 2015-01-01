Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association of perceived distress tolerance-one's ability to endure aversive experiences-with subsequent substance use frequency during adolescence.



METHODS: High school students (N = 3,203) were surveyed semiannually from 2013 to 2017. The Distress Tolerance Scale (DTS) was administered at baseline (9th grade) and self-reported past 30-day number of days used of alcohol, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cannabis, and opioids (range: 0-30) were assessed at all timepoints. Self-reported baseline ever (vs. never) use of each substance and depressive/anxiety symptom status (clinical and subclinical vs. none) were tested as moderators.



RESULTS: Among baseline never substance users, a greater baseline mean DTS score was associated with fewer days of alcohol, cigarette, and opioid use in past-30 days over 4 years of follow-up (IRR range = 0.60-0.84); among ever-users, baseline mean DTS was not significantly associated with substance use across follow-up timepoints (p-interaction = 0.03). The association of DTS and frequency of substance use did not differ by baseline mental health status for any substance (all ps > 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Greater perceived distress tolerance at the start of high school may be a protective factor against substance use frequency prior to initial use. Interventions that build distress tolerance in early adolescence may be warranted to prevent higher frequency substance use throughout high school.

Language: en