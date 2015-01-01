Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic injuries constitute a major cause of mortality and morbidity. Still, the public health burden of trauma in Norway has not been characterised using nationwide registry data. More knowledge is warranted on trauma risk factors and the long-term outcomes following trauma. The Injury Prevention and long-term Outcomes following Trauma project will establish a comprehensive research database. The Norwegian National Trauma Registry (NTR) will be merged with several data sources to pursue the following three main research topics: (1) the public health burden of trauma to society (eg, excess mortality and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs)), (2) trauma aetiology (eg, socioeconomic factors, comorbidity and drug use) and (3) trauma survivorship (eg, survival, drug use, use of welfare benefits, work ability, education and income).



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: The NTR (n≈27 000 trauma patients, 2015-2018) will be coupled with the data from Statistics Norway, the Norwegian Patient Registry, the Cause of Death Registry, the Registry of Primary Health Care and the Norwegian Prescription Database. To quantify the public health burden, DALYs will be calculated from the NTR. To address trauma aetiology, we will conduct nested case-control studies with 10 trauma-free controls (drawn from the National Population Register) matched to each trauma case on birth year, sex and index date. Conditional logistic regression models will be used to estimate trauma risk according to relevant exposures. To address trauma survivorship, we will use cohort and matched cohort designs and time-to-event analyses to examine various post-trauma outcomes. ETHICS AND DISSEMINATION: The project is approved by the Regional Committee for Medical Research Ethics. The project's data protection impact assessment is approved by the data protection officer.



RESULTS will be disseminated to patients, in peer-reviewed journals, at conferences and in the media.

