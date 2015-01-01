Abstract

Due to the prevalence and harmful consequences of alcohol consumption, universal measures for alcohol prevention are also necessary in adolescence. An example of such a universal measure, "Aktion Glasklar," has been implemented mainly in the school setting for more than 15 years. Through print media, lesson proposals, a quiz with regular prize lotteries, and a website including interactive elements, young people are informed about alcohol in an age-appropriate manner and are encouraged to reflect on alcohol critically. Parents receive suggestions on how to address alcohol consumption with their children. For adult caregivers, such as teachers or youth group leaders, Aktion Glasklar provides prepared teaching suggestions. In a cluster-randomized study, the effects of participation in an intervention on alcohol-related knowledge and the frequency of binge drinking were shown. Thus, even a low-threshold and less intensive measure may contribute to the education and reduction of risky forms of consumption in adolescence.

