Abstract

The article Impact of Social Distancing on Notifications of Violence against Children and Adolescents in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, developed in the year 2020 by Levandowski et al. 1, shows extreme social relevance for the current historical period. The study portrays the incidence of child abuse cases in the period from 2015 to 2020 and the changes in numerical trends resulting from the pandemic of the new coronavirus in the years 2019 and 2020. It is unquestionable that the effects provided by COVID-19 have been catastrophic. at social, political, economic levels and in public, private and collective spheres, especially with regard to the most vulnerable population, as is the case of Brazilian children and young people 1.



Regarding social detachment, research has shown that all types of child abuse become more frequent in times of holidays, vacations, and natural disasters 2, that is, situations in which children are compelled to spend more time with their families, such as is occurring during the new coronavirus crisis. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), approximately 1.5 billion children and adolescents worldwide were unable to attend schools due to the closure of educational institutions as an initiative to the containment of COVID-19 cases, being subjected to staying at home for long periods, significantly increasing interpersonal contact with their family members 2. In this circumstance, associated with the home office, the frictions and stressors related to the pandemic, the number of cases abuse and violence against children and adolescents have grown substantially, showing a partial rupture in the social and moral values ​​of the Brazilian family.





O artigo Impacto do Distanciamento Social nas Notificações de Violência contra Crianças e Adolescentes no Rio Grande do Sul, Brasil, desenvolvido no ano de 2020 por Levandowski et al. 1, demonstra extrema relevância social para o período histórico atual. O estudo retrata a incidência de casos de abuso infanto-juvenil no período de 2015 a 2020 e as alterações nas tendências numéricas decorrentes da pandemia do novo coronavírus nos anos de 2019 e 2020. É inquestionável que os efeitos proporcionados pela COVID-19 têm sido catastróficos em níveis sociais, políticos, econômicos e em esferas públicas, privadas e coletivas, principalmente no que se refere à população mais vulnerável, como é o caso de crianças e jovens brasileiros 1.



A respeito do distanciamento social, pesquisas demonstraram que todos os tipos de abuso infantil se tornam mais frequentes em épocas de feriados, férias, e desastres naturais 2, ou seja, situações em que as crianças são impelidas a passar mais tempo com seus familiares, como está ocorrendo durante a crise do novo coronavírus. De acordo com a Organização das Nações Unidas para a Educação, a Ciência e a Cultura (UNESCO), aproximadamente 1,5 bilhão de crianças e adolescentes em todo o mundo foram impossibilitados de frequentar as escolas devido ao fechamento das instituições de ensino como iniciativa para a contenção de casos da COVID-19, sendo sujeitados a permanecerem em casa por longos períodos, aumentando significativamente o contato interpessoal com seus familiares 2. Nessa circunstância, associada ao home office, aos atritos e fatores estressores relacionados à pandemia, o número de casos de abuso e violência infanto-juvenil cresceram substancialmente, demonstrando uma parcial ruptura dos valores sociais e morais da família brasileira.

