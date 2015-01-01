Abstract

This article aims to describe and analyze the violence experienced by transvestites in their trajectories (often ending in their murder), focusing particularly on the violence that continues even after their death. The idea is to understand a type of violence that manifests in post-mortem gender normalization that attempts to erase the history and traces of crossdressing existence. The study is based on a qualitative methodology through ethnographic research. The article's ethnographic stage took place from September 2019 to February 2020, responding to the assassination of five transvestites. The results indicate the existence of a post-mortem normalization that acts against the final wishes of transvestites, denying them a decent death.

Language: en