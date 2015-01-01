Abstract

The Brazilian National Social Security Institute has used the Social Security Epidemiological Technical Nexus (NTEP) since 2007 to associate risks of the occurrence of work-related disability to classes of economic activities. This study aimed to identify the main risks of this type in Brazilian companies. We conducted a dynamic census cohort study with secondary national data from the Single Benefit System (SUB) and the National Registry of Social Information (CNIS). The Worker's Identification Number (NIT) allowed linking the occurrence of disabling conditions (International Classification of Diseases, 10th revision - ICD-10) to economic activities (National Classification of Economic Activities, CNAE). The NTEP was established with the highest risks between the seven most populous CNAE classes and seven largest ICD-10 among social security benefits from 2000 to 2016. During the period, Brazil had entitled employees with 30,815,310.06 employment contracts per year with 512,967,233.15 contract days. The most populous CNAE were: "retail commerce - hypermarkets", "roadway collective passenger transportation", "multipurpose banks with commercial portfolios", "pork and poultry slaughtering", "job selection and hiring", "nonhazardous waste collection", and "automobile, pickup truck, and utility vehicle manufacturing". The most prevalent disabling conditions were: back disorders, wrist and hand injuries, knee and leg injuries, soft tissue disorders, mood disorders, joint disorders, and neurotic disorders. Among the 49 combinations of ICD-10 and CNAE, the NTEP was established for 27 (55.1%). The study corroborates the accuracy and consistency of NTEP for identifying risks and etiological fractions.

Language: pt