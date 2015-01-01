|
Krause DA, Hollman JH, Breuer LT, Stuart MJ. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
OBJECTIVE: To compare the validity indices of the King-Devick (KD) test in hockey players using any increase in test time over baseline to a 6-second increase as a positive concussion test. We hypothesized the KD test using the 6-second change would yield greater validity indices.
