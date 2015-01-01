Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine if self-reported dizziness is associated with concussion symptoms, depression and/or anxiety symptoms, or gait performance within 2 weeks of postconcussion.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Research laboratory. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were diagnosed with a concussion within 14 days of initial testing (N = 40). Participants were divided into 2 groups based on their Dizziness Handicap Inventory (DHI) score: 36 to 100 = moderate/severe dizziness and 0 to 35 = mild/no dizziness. INTERVENTIONS: Participants were tested on a single occasion and completed the DHI, hospital anxiety and depression scale (HADS), Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), and Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory (PCSI). Three different postural control tests were use: modified Balance Error Scoring System, single-/dual-task tandem gait, and a single-/dual-task instrumented steady-state gait analysis. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Comparison of patient-reported outcomes and postural control outcomes between moderate/severe (DHI ≥ 36) and mild/no (DHI < 36) dizziness groups.



RESULTS: Participants with moderate/severe dizziness (n = 19; age = 17.1 ± 2.4 years; 63% female) reported significantly higher symptom burden (PSCI: 43.0 ± 20.6 vs 22.8 ± 15.7; P = 0.001) and had higher median HADS anxiety (6 vs 2; P < 0.001) and depression (6 vs 1; P = 0.001) symptom severity than those with no/minimal dizziness (n = 21; age = 16.5 ± 1.9; 38% female). During steady-state gait, moderate/severe dizziness group walked with significantly slower single-task cadence (mean difference = 4.8 steps/minute; 95% confidence interval = 0.8, 8.8; P = 0.02) and dual-task cadence (mean difference = 7.4 steps/minute; 95% confidence interval = 0.7, 14.0; P = 0.04) than no/mild dizziness group.



CONCLUSION: Participants who reported moderate/severe dizziness reported higher concussion symptom burden, higher anxiety scores, and higher depression scores than those with no/mild dizziness. Cadence during gait was also associated with the level of dizziness reported.

