Morrissey PJ, Shah NV, Hayden AJ, Zhou JJ, Bloom LR, Aylyarov A, Chatterjee D, Newman JM, Hariri OK, McCarthy MT, Hesham K, Urban WPJ. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JSM.0000000000000893

unavailable

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the incidence of youth ice hockey-related concussions preceding and following the implementation of new body-checking and head contact rules by USA hockey in 2011. We hypothesized a decrease in concussions after the rule change.

DESIGN: Retrospective analysis. SETTING: United States emergency department (ED) data queried in the National Electronic InjurySurveillance System (NEISS). PATIENTS: National Electronic Injury Surveillance System reported male youth (≤18 years) ice hockey concussion cases from January 1, 2002, to December 31, 2016. In total, 848 players were diagnosed with concussion, representing a national estimate of 17 374 cases. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Time, specifically years. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Incidences and incidence rates (measured per 10 000 person-years) of male youth ice hockey concussions. Annual trends were analyzed using descriptive and linear or polynomial regression analysis.

RESULTS: The national estimate of youth ice hockey-related concussions seen in US emergency departments (EDs) increased significantly from 656 in 2007 to 2042 in 2011 (P < 0.01). During the same period, their respective incidence increased significantly from 21.8 to 66.8 per 10 000, before dropping through 2016 (P < 0.05). After 2011, concussions decreased from 1965 in 2012 to 1292 in 2016 (P = 0.055). The gap in concussion incidence between the 11 to 12 and 13 to 14 divisions widened after 2011 (before 2011: 41 vs 49 per 10 000 person-years [P = 0.80]; after 2011: 45 and 89, respectively [P < 0.01]).

CONCLUSIONS: US EDs experienced a significant increase in youth ice hockey concussion visits from 2007 to 2011. After the 2011 rule changes, concussion visits decreased significantly from 2012 to 2016.


