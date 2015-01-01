Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The correct identification of concussion symptoms is vital for mild traumatic brain injury recognition, diagnosis, and injury management. Numerous surveys of symptom recognition have been conducted, including with athletes at-risk for injury. This critical, methodologically focused review aimed to: (1) discover which concussion symptoms are recognized, and (2) provide recommendations for future research. DATA SOURCES: A quasi-systematic literature search was conducted to identify studies that used the Rosenbaum Concussion Knowledge and Attitudes Survey. STUDY SELECTION: Eighty-five publications were identified, 8 of which were retained after screening. DATA EXTRACTION: The identification of individual concussion symptoms was coded as good (a correct response by >90% of the sample), moderate (a correct response by 75%-90% of the sample), or poor (a correct response by <75% of the sample). DATA SYNTHESIS: The pooled data comprised responses from more than 2000 individuals, most of whom were male, young adult, sport players. Overall, there was good recognition of 3 concussion symptoms (headaches, dizziness, and confusion), poor recognition of sleep disturbances, nausea, and loss of consciousness, and misattribution to concussion of 2 distractor symptoms (weakness of neck range of motion, difficulty speaking). The methodological evaluation revealed significant variability in symptom measurement.



CONCLUSIONS: The identified trends for concussion symptom recognition must be regarded as tentative because of the significant methodological variation in the reviewed studies. This variability affected the number, wording, and classification of items, and it restricted the data synthesis. This problem must be addressed in future research and recommendations are provided.

Language: en