|
Citation
|
Sullivan KA. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The correct identification of concussion symptoms is vital for mild traumatic brain injury recognition, diagnosis, and injury management. Numerous surveys of symptom recognition have been conducted, including with athletes at-risk for injury. This critical, methodologically focused review aimed to: (1) discover which concussion symptoms are recognized, and (2) provide recommendations for future research. DATA SOURCES: A quasi-systematic literature search was conducted to identify studies that used the Rosenbaum Concussion Knowledge and Attitudes Survey. STUDY SELECTION: Eighty-five publications were identified, 8 of which were retained after screening. DATA EXTRACTION: The identification of individual concussion symptoms was coded as good (a correct response by >90% of the sample), moderate (a correct response by 75%-90% of the sample), or poor (a correct response by <75% of the sample). DATA SYNTHESIS: The pooled data comprised responses from more than 2000 individuals, most of whom were male, young adult, sport players. Overall, there was good recognition of 3 concussion symptoms (headaches, dizziness, and confusion), poor recognition of sleep disturbances, nausea, and loss of consciousness, and misattribution to concussion of 2 distractor symptoms (weakness of neck range of motion, difficulty speaking). The methodological evaluation revealed significant variability in symptom measurement.
Language: en