Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: I review the recent literature related to the assessment, treatment, and management of transgender individuals who sexually harm. RECENT FINDINGS: There are no empirical research studies directly focused on the care of this group of individuals that have only recently been identified as an important sub-population among people who sexually harm. Related empirical research and other important professional literature do exist to inform clinicians regarding treatment guidelines for transgender mental healthcare. Research is needed to determine how best to assess sexual violence recidivism risk and to distinguish unique treatment needs for transgender individuals who sexually harm. Strength-based approaches to the treatment of sexual violence can help organize treatment approaches to assist transgender individuals in avoiding future incidents of sexually harmful behavior.

Language: en