|
Citation
|
Livingston M, Coomber K, de Andrade D, Taylor N, Ferris J, Puljević C, Miller PG. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: In an attempt to reduce alcohol-related harm in night-time entertainment precincts, the Queensland state government (Australia) introduced the Tackling Alcohol-Fuelled Violence strategy in July 2016, including restrictions on late-night service of alcohol and-later-compulsory ID scanners at venues. In this article, we examined the impact of these changes on emergency department (ED) presentations and hospital admissions for alcohol-related harm. DESIGN AND METHODS: We used data on ED presentations (July 2009-June 2019) and hospital admissions (July 2009-December 2018). Interrupted time series models using seasonal auto-regressive integrated moving average methods were developed to test the impact of the policy change on presentations for alcohol intoxication, any injury or maxillofacial fractures, and admissions for rates of assault-related injuries or maxillofacial fractures. Analyses were conducted using state-wide Queensland data with a sub-analysis focussing on major Brisbane hospitals.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency department; assault; trading hours; time series