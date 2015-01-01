Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cognitive emotion regulation strategies (CERS) play a transdiagnostic role in emotional disorders, but the role of these strategies in coping with emotions during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic remains poorly understood. AIMS: To assess the presence of emotional disorders in Spain and the association to sociodemographic characteristics and CERS during the COVID-19 outbreak.



METHOD: Cross-sectional survey administered through an online platform. Sociodemographic variables and CERS (CERQ-Short) were collected and possible diagnoses of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD, GAD-7), major depression disorder (MDD; Patient Health Questionnaire-9 [PHQ-9]), panic attacks (PA; PHQ-PD), and panic disorders (PD; PHQ-PD) were assessed. Sociodemographic risk factors and CERS association to the possible diagnosis of emotional disorders were reported with hierarchical multivariate logistic regression analyses.



RESULTS: A total of 1,753 respondents completed the questionnaire in Spain. Of these, most (76.8%) were female, with a mean (SD) age of 40.4 years (12.9). A high proportion of participants met diagnostic criteria for emotional disorders: 15.3% for GAD, 12.2% for MDD, 17.2% for PD, and 25.7% had experienced a PA. The contribution of sociodemographic variables to diagnoses of emotional disorders was modest, explaining from 3.1% to 5.7% of the variance; however, when CERS were added, the combination of sociodemographic and CERS explained from 15% to 29% of the variance. Rumination and catastrophizing were the most transdiagnostic maladaptive strategies and positive refocusing was another adaptive strategy.



DISCUSSION: Although results from convenience samples should be handled with caution, the high prevalence of emotional disorders in this study suggests that the demand of mental health interventions will probably increase in Spain. Also, CERS play a clear role in the presence of these disorders.



CONCLUSION: Intervention programs should focus on training CERS in populations at high risk, focusing on the reduction of maladaptive CERS and the reinforce of other more adaptive CERS.

