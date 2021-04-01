Abstract

BACKGROUND: Children represent a significant percentage of casualties in modern conflict. Yet, the epidemiology of conflict-related injury among children is poorly understood. A comprehensive analysis of injuries sustained by children in 21(st)-century armed conflict is necessary to inform planning of local, military, and humanitarian health responses.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic search of databases including PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, World Health Organization Catalog, and Google Scholar to identify records that described conflict-related injuries sustained by children since 2001.



RESULTS: The search returned 5,264 records. 9 eligible reports without potentially duplicative data were included in analysis, representing 5,100 pediatric patients injured in 5 conflicts. Blast injury was the most frequent mechanism (57%), compared to 24.8% in adults. Mortality was only slightly higher among children (11.0% compared to 9.8% among adults; p <0.05). Non-uniform reporting prevented pooled analysis and limited the conclusions that could be drawn.



CONCLUSIONS: Children sustain a higher proportion of blast injury than adults in conflict. Existing data do support the conclusion that child casualties have higher mortality than adults overall; however, this difference is slighter than has been previously reported. Specific subpopulations of children appear to have worse outcomes. Overall, non-uniform reporting renders currently available data insufficient to understand the needs of children injured in modern conflict.

