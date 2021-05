Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine if ADHD status in collegiate athletes was associated with differences in the number of diagnosed and nondisclosed sport-related concussions, and reasons why suspected concussive injuries were not reported.



METHOD: A cross-sectional survey was completed by 858 collegiate athletes (65 with ADHD; 793 without ADHD). The survey included self-report items regarding ADHD status and histories of diagnosed and nondisclosed sport-related concussions. Groups were matched for gender, age, and sport with a ratio of one participant with ADHD to four without ADHD.



RESULTS: Collegiate athletes with ADHD reported significantly more diagnosed sport-related concussions and were more likely to have a history of diagnosis compared to those without ADHD. There were no significant differences between groups regarding sport-related concussion nondisclosure history.



CONCLUSION: Collegiate athletes with ADHD have an increased prevalence rate of diagnosed sport-related concussions compared to those without ADHD; however, this developmental disorder may not influence injury nondisclosure decisions.

