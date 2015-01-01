|
Citation
|
Allan CC, DeShazer M, Staggs VS, Nadler C, Crawford TP, Moody S, Chacko A. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are at risk for accidental injuries, but little is known about age-related changes in early childhood. We predicted that ADHD would be associated with greater frequency and volume of accidental injuries. We explored associations between ADHD and injury types and examined age-related changes within the preschool period.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; accidents and injuries; and ADHD; at risk youth; attention; behavior problems; developmental perspectives; hyperactivity; prevention science