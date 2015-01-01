Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many patients are taken to the emergency room for dental trauma treatment, but studies reveal that medical professionals do not feel confident in diagnosing and treating children with traumatic dental injuries. The purpose of this study was to determine if a clinical decision support tool (CDST) would improve dental trauma knowledge of primary teeth in medical students and pediatric dentists. Another purpose was assessing effectiveness of print and mobile app CDSTs.



METHODS: Medical students (n = 100) and pediatric dentists (n = 49) were given a pretest to assess baseline dental trauma knowledge. All subjects were randomly assigned to 1 of 3 groups for the posttest: no CDST, print CDST, and mobile app CDST. Test scores and total time spent on each test were recorded and analyzed.



RESULTS: Compared with medical students, pediatric dentists scored significantly higher in both pretest (8.57 ± 0.96 vs 4.20 ± 1.58; P < 0.001) and posttest (8.37 ± 1.09 vs 4.96 ± 1.99; P < 0.001). There was no significant difference in time spent to complete the 2 tests between both groups. Medical students and pediatric dentists who utilized the mobile app CDST had scored highest (P = 0.028) but took the longest time (P < 0.001) on the posttest.



CONCLUSIONS: Both print and mobile app CDSTs improved diagnosing and managing traumatic dental injuries in primary dentition significantly compared with those without aid. Medical students with CDSTs showed significant improvement in managing primary dental trauma; therefore, it is recommended for better, more accurate diagnosis and treatment in patients.

