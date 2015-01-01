Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, road traffic accidents are the leading causes of death among young people in general, and the main cause of death among young people aged 15-29 years. Recently, in Ethiopia, the number of road traffic accidents has been increasing. The study aimed to identify the potential factors associated with the number of human deaths by road traffic accidents in the Oromia Regional State, Ethiopia.



METHODS: We used data obtained from the Oromia region traffic police office recorded on daily basis road traffic accidents from July 2016 up to July 2017. Count regression models were was used to analyses the factors associated with the number of human deaths from road traffic accidents.



RESULTS: Age of the driver's 31-50 years (AOR = 0.289, 95%CI: 0.175, 0.479) and higher than 50 years old (AOR = 0.311, 95%CI: 0.129, 0.751), driver's years of experience 5-10 years (AOR = 0.014, 95%CI: 0.007, 0.027), and more than 10 years (AOR = 0.101, 95%CI: 0.057, 0.176), automobile vehicle type (AOR = 8.642, 95%CI: 2.7644, 27.023), vehicle years of service 5-10 years (AOR = 2.484, 95%CI: 1.194, 5.169), and more than 10 years (AOR = 2.639, 95%CI: 1.268, 5.497), vehicle upside down accidents (AOR = 5.560, 95%CI: 2.506, 12.336), turning illegal position (AOR = 0.454, 95%CI: 0.226, 0.913), residential areas (AOR = 108.506, 95%CI: 13.725, 857.798), and working areas (AOR = 129.606, 95%CI: 16.448, 1021.263) were significant associated number of human deaths per road traffic accident factors in the study area.



CONCLUSION: Human deaths per road traffic accidents occurred due to the younger age of the driver, driver's lack of sufficient experience, vehicle serviced for long years, driving on a wet road, driving in the afternoon, driving near/around residential places and vehicle to driver's relation. Thus, the regional traffic police should give special attention to younger drivers, less experienced drivers, old vehicles, driving near residential areas, driving automobiles, and driving in the afternoon to control traffic system to reduce the number of human deaths pear road traffic accident.

