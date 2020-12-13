Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Previous studies on the association between urinary incontinence (UI) and falls have reported conflicting results. We, therefore, aimed to evaluate and clarify this association through a systematic review and meta-analysis of relevant studies.



METHODS: We performed a literature search for relevant studies in databases including PubMed and EMBASE from inception up to December 13, 2020, using several search terms related to UI and falls. Based on the data reported in these studies, we calculated the pooled odds ratios (ORs) for falls and the corresponding 95% confidence intervals (CIs) using the Mantel-Haenszel method.



RESULTS: This meta-analysis included 38 articles and a total of 230,129 participants. UI was significantly associated with falls (OR, 1.62; 95% CI, 1.45-1.83). Subgroup analyses based on the age and sex of the participants revealed a significant association between UI and falls in older (≥65 years) participants (OR, 1.59; 95% CI, 1.31-1.93), and in both men (OR, 1.88; 95% CI, 1.57-2.25) and women (OR, 1.41; 95% CI, 1.29-1.54). Subgroup analysis based on the definition of falls revealed a significant association between UI and falls (≥1 fall event) (OR, 1.61; 95% CI, 1.42-1.82) and recurrent falls (≥2 fall events) (OR, 1.63; 95% CI, 1.49-1.78). According to the UI type, a significant association between UI and falls was observed in patients with urgency UI (OR, 1.76; 95% CI, 1.15-1.70) and those with stress UI (OR, 1.73; 95% CI, 1.39-2.15).



CONCLUSIONS: This meta-analysis, which was based on evidence from a review of the published literature, clearly demonstrated that UI is an important risk factor for falls in both general and older populations.

