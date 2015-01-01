Abstract

To determine the influence of prevention programme on somatosensory ability in combat soldiers during 14-weeks of an infantry commanders course, two cohorts were recruited (INT-group, n = 196; CONT-group, n = 169). Soldiers were tested pre-and post-course for anthropometric measurements, proprioceptive ability, dynamic postural balance, and filled CAIT questionnaire. The INT-group performed injury prevention exercises and the CONT-group continued with their routine physical fitness lessons. All musculoskeletal injuries were recorded along the course. In the CONT-group 24.2% and in the INT-group 19.9% suffered injury during the course. The rates of injuries were not significantly different between groups (χ2(1) = .677 p = .411). Previous injury (OR = 3.349, 95% CI = 1.283-8.740), pre-course BMI (OR = 1.216, 95% CI = 1.064-1.389), and pre-course proprioception ability (OR = .870, 95% CI = .810-.935) were factors associated with injury in the CONT-group. Pre-course proprioception ability (OR = .769, 95% CI = .699-.846) and pre-course CAIT score (OR = .087, 95% CI = .027-.276) were factors in the INT-group. Soldiers who received injury prevention exercises had a similar prevalence of total musculoskeletal injuries as those who did not receive these exercises. Risk factors for injuries were different in the two groups.

