SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Menezes MLB, Araújo MAL, Santos ASDD, Gir E, Bermúdez XPD. Rev. Soc. Bras. Med. Trop. 2021; 54(Suppl 1): e2020600.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Sociedade Brasileira De Medicina Tropical)

DOI

10.1590/0037-8682-600-2020

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article addresses sexual violence, as part of the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for Comprehensive Care for People with Sexually Transmitted Infections, published by the Brazilian Ministry of Health. Guidance is provided in programmatic and operational management, focusing on the service network for people in situation of sexual violence, recommendations to health staff about pregnancy and viral and non-viral sexually transmitted infections prophylactic measures, in addition to surveillance action strategies. Sexual violence is an encompassing issue that includes wider areas than the health field. It involves conceptual and programmatic challenges for health staff, at the forefront of care for affected people and also to the implementation of prevention strategies addressed to the whole society. Sexual violence is one of the principal forms of human rights violation, affecting the right to life, health, and bodily integrity.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print